ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man customers call “Lying Larry" was charged with felony stealing Friday, after authorities said he took thousands of dollars for contracting jobs and never performed any work.
Customers of Larry Govero have been contacting news 4 since 2014.
As recently as the summer of 2019, complaints were still being heard.
By the time Larry Kersten of High Ridge contacted the newsroom, he had paid Govero $8,900. As for the work he’d done, Kersten said “Nothing. Zero. Zero.”
Govero was charged in St. Francis County, accused of taking a $4,000 down payment for a job but failing to do any work.
The officer that wrote out the probable cause statement said, "I am aware of multiple similar reports of Govero proposing to do work, getting paid, and never coming back to do the work within the same timeframe."
Govero has repeatedly said he would take care of his customers, insisting he was working on it every day. But the complaints have continued.
A farmington family paid Govero more than $3,000 for roofing work, but they claim he never came back. That customer is now suing Govero.
