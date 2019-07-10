ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monique Ward says it was supposed to be her ideal kitchen makeover.
READ: Another woman says landlord duped her into paying deposit for rundown rental property
But after paying nearly $3,000 in March for a deposit to her contractor, Andre Hammond, she says he never finished the project.
"If I would have seen him on the news prior, I would have never got involved with that gentleman," said Ward.
Ward says she’s found out her story is a carbon copy of several other women News 4 has been following.
"I'm just going to the public to tell them to watch out for you because you like to scam single women," she said.
Hammond is accused of taking thousands of dollars from single women. They say it started when he befriended them.
News 4 called Hammond to get his side of the story. The call went to voicemail.
The last time News 4 spoke with Hammond was in February, and he claimed to not be deceiving people.
"It's construction and maybe I run behind sometimes, maybe I overcommitted, and I took responsibility for that," said Hammond.
News 4 found Hammond is under investigation by St. Louis County police for a 2017 case.
In that incident, he’s accused of stealing money from one of his renters.
News 4 called Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt about Hammond.
Schmitt’s office says they are looking to see if they have any open investigations into Hammond.
Both the Attorney General’s Office and St. Louis County police say if you’ve been a victim of Hammond, file a report so they can investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.