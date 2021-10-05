ST. LOUIS COUNTY. Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A contracted instructor at the St. Louis County Police Academy was relieved of their duties after being accused of using disparaging language in a class.
On Oct. 1, police said an outside contracted employee reportedly uttered something inside the classroom “that was inconsistent with our values and below our expectations.” Following an investigation into the incident, the police department announced that the instructor would no longer be teaching at the academy.
“It takes courage to stand up for what is right, and our members continue to do just that. Again, discrimination, whether by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us,” acting Police Chief Kenneth Gregory wrote in a press release.
It is unclear what exactly the instructor said.
