MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – World Wide Technology Raceway is looking for someone local to sing the national anthem before the final day of racing at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals.

To enter, singers need to send a recording or link to John Bisci at: John.Bisci@wwtraceway.com. The winner of the talent search will perform during opening ceremonies on Oct. 4.

The motorsports event will run Oct. 2-4. Click here for more details.

