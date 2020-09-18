MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – World Wide Technology Raceway is looking for someone local to sing the national anthem before the final day of racing at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals.
To enter, singers need to send a recording or link to John Bisci at: John.Bisci@wwtraceway.com. The winner of the talent search will perform during opening ceremonies on Oct. 4.
The motorsports event will run Oct. 2-4. Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.