ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Feeling lucky? You have a chance to win the keys to the Budweiser brewery and even $50,000.

It's all part of a contest to be crowned the 'King of Bud.' Other perks include a throne inside your new kingdom, the brewery in south St. Louis.

And not only do you get VIP access to the brewery. You get access to Warm Springs Ranch to visit the Clydesdales.

All you have to do to enter is post to twitter proving you're fit for the throne

using the hashtag 'king of bud contest.' The contest ends on October 21.

