ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
[READ: Governor Mike Parson, Wife Teresa both test positive for COVID-19]
Those who had close contact with the governor and his wife are being identified, and are getting tested.
Just this week, the couple were at the high profile opening of a golf course near Branson.
Thursday, the governor spoke on KMOX Radio and said he's not feeling any symptoms.
His wife is isolating at the family home and has mild symptoms. The Governor's office staff, staff at the governor's mansion, and security are all getting tested.
Last Friday, Parson held a meeting in St. Louis, and St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts attended. Thursday, he proactively got tested along with two members of his staff.
"We were wearing masks. The governor and his wife were the two not wearing masks. The rest of us were wearing masks, but it was big room. The governor and his wife sitting about 20 feet away from me and everyone else," he said. "Beyond the six feet needed to comply with social distancing."
Betts said his test came back negative late Thursday afternoon. Parson will continue to attend meetings virtually, but he will be isolated inside the governor's mansion for the next 10 days.
