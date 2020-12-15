ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More health departments are saying they're overwhelmed by the sheer number of COVID-19 patients and have stopped contact tracing or are struggling to keep up.
News 4 saw online messages on social media about training and getting a job as a contact tracer and wanted to know if they were legitimate.
So far more than a million people have enrolled in a 7-hour online contact tracing course offered by Johns Hopkins University.
Kneeshe Parkinson has been in health care for more years and she enrolled in the course.
“It was easy to move through, but you had to be really detail -oriented,” said Parkinson.
Last month, St. Louis County announced it would no longer be providing contact tracing. The number of patients had become too overwhelming.
Different people use the Johns Hopkins course in different ways.
“Some people have taken it to understand what contact tracing is and confirmed they're interested in doing that and then have contacted a local health department. Some folks have been hired by health departments and then they've used the course as a part of their introductory training materials,” said Dr. Emily Gurley with Johns Hopkins University.
There is growing concern among health care workers that people inside for the winter months will only give the virus more opportunity to spread. And contact tracing has also given scammers the opportunity to try to get personal information from unknown victims.
“Contact tracers will identify themselves so if you are contacted by somebody who is not providing you with ample information that's a red flag and you need to just hang up,” said Better Business Bureau spokesperson Rebecca Phoenex.
“It would have to be someone who can really pay attention to detail, you have someone else's life in your hands,” explained Parkinson.
Dr. Gurley says she doesn't know of any place around the country that's done well in controlling the transmission of COVID-19 that didn't have a well-functioning contact tracing program.
