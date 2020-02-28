ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Consumer Reports’ annual vehicle reliability rankings have been released.
Rankings were determined by road tests. Safety, reliability and owner satisfaction were also considered.
For the first time, Porsche grabbed the top spot in reliability. Last year’s top ranked brand, Subaru, slid to number three behind Genesis.
Out of 33 vehicles, Chevrolet ranked 25th, GMC came in at 26th, Cadillac took the 29th spot, Jeep ranked 31st and Fiat finished last in reliability.
Click here to view the full report.
