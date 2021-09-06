DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction is nearly finished on one of downtown St. Louis’ biggest office buildings.
The St. Louis Business Journal reports the $18 million renovation of the Broadway Tower is almost done. The tower was once known as the Bank of America Tower after one of its former tenants.
Larson Capital Management's renovation includes adding modern amenities with a special focus on the building's glass-walled atrium.
Construction is expected to wrap up in November.
