ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A piece of construction equipment fell off the Blanchette Bridge Tuesday morning, and a worker involved in the accident died as a result.
Just before 8 a.m., officers with St. Louis County were notified of an accidental injury at the bridge. When they arrived, officers said it appeared a construction worker was operating machinery on the bridge when it fell off.
The worker, 59-year-old Pevely native Alan Jackson, was moving bridge material with a construction lift when the machinery became unbalanced and tumbled over the side of the bridge.
He was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.
