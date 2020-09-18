ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A construction worker was hit by a vehicle early Friday in St. Charles County.
A MoDOT spokesperson confirms to News 4 a worker was hit on westbound Interstate 70 at Highway A before 5:30 a.m.
The worker was injured, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
No other information has been released.
