TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A construction worker who was working on the site of Toyota's plant in Troy, Mo. was hit by a car Thursday morning.
Police Chief Jeff Taylor told News 4 the incident occurred at Cherry Blossom and 3rd Street before 7:30 a.m. According to the City of Troy, one person was killed in the crash.
A statement from Toyota North America says the victim worked for Alberici Construction:
Early Thursday morning, a serious accident occurred outside of Toyota’s Manufacturing plant in Troy, MO resulting in the death of an employee with Alberici Constructors, a construction company working on site. The incident took place in a crosswalk on Cherry Blossom Way. We are working with officials to gather more information. All of us at Toyota extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Alberici employee.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is fully cooperating with investigators, Troy, Missouri Police Department officials said.
The roadway was closed until around 9:35 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.