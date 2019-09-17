SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A construction worker died after being hit by a crane in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning.
Around 3 a.m., the worker was struck by the crane at the construction site in the 4200 block of Carr Lane Court. The medical examiner was seen at the scene about two hours later
The area is a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) construction site. At the site, work is being done on a wastewater tunnel that runs under The Galleria.
The worker was on the surface of the tunnel when he was hit by the crane. He did not fall into the hole, according to an MSD spokesperson.
According to an official, the worker had been working on the site for two weeks and is a contracted employee with SAK.
The construction site was closed for the day following the accident.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.