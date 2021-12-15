Construction underway for the new NGA site in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday night will be the first meeting of Project Connect which centers around the future NGA site in north St. Louis.
The $1.75 billion project is still on schedule to be completed in 2025. Project Connect will hold a neighborhood planning event at Vashon High School at 6 p.m. It's designed to help anchor the NGA west site to its six surrounding neighborhoods.
Topics will include aligning city resources, partnerships and development tools.
