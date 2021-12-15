You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction underway for the new NGA site in north St. Louis

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

The first meeting of "Project Connect" centered around the future NGA site.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday night will be the first meeting of Project Connect which centers around the future NGA site in north St. Louis.

The $1.75 billion project is still on schedule to be completed in 2025. Project Connect will hold a neighborhood planning event at Vashon High School at 6 p.m. It's designed to help anchor the NGA west site to its six surrounding neighborhoods. 

Topics will include aligning city resources, partnerships and development tools.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.