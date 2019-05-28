MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.(KMOV.com) --Heads up Maryland Heights!
Construction on the Dorsett-Midland bridge over Lindbergh will close for about three months for repairs.
The bridge, which was built in 1970, needs to be replaced quickly due to its deteriorating condition, according to MoDOT. Construction is anticipated to last until the end of September.
Drivers heading northbound or southbound on Lindbergh will be able to exit onto Dorsett while bridge is closed.
City officials suggested drivers take the following detours during the construction:
- Drivers traveling northbound wanting to get to Dorsett can use Whitehall Manor to southbound Lindbergh and exit at Dorsett.
- Drivers traveling southbound wanting to get to Midland can exit at Page and loop back around to northbound Lindbergh and exit at Midland.
For more information, click here.
