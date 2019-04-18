ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction will soon begin on The Lafayette Square North Development.
A ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday will mark the start of construction in the historic St. Louis neighborhood. The construction is focused on taking vacant industrial properties and transforming them into a mixed-use residential, office and commercial center, which will include 14 townhouses, apartments, offices, retail, entertainment, and a hotel.
The redevelopment will take place over 12-acres in the north section of the neighborhood and will cost $160 million.
HOK Architects are behind the planning, and they have set the design standards for the development as well as designed several of the buildings being constructed. The area was bought out by the Chouteau Avenue Partners LLC, who had collaborated with the Lafayette Square Restoration Committee in the past 18 months to create the development plan.
Emily O’Brien, president of the committee, said that, “The Chouteau development will be a great step forward for Lafayette Square, a neighborhood that thrives on both history and progress."
Once the reconstruction starts, there will be two phases. The first phase will include building and rebuilding infrastructure required for phase two. This includes utilities, streets, sidewalks, trees, and lighting. The second phase will include another 250 apartments, a 200,000 sq. ft. office building, a signature restaurant, more commercial space, two parking garages, and a public park.
The only building to be completely restored on the site will be an early 1800 century candle makers shop, which is one of the oldest in the city. The development will follow St. Louis Sustainable Design guidelines as well as the LEED Green Building Rating system, making it the largest LEED project in the city, and will test the FITWELL program which encourages healthy living.
Food roofs for urban farming are also planned in the project with the work of Hamilton Farms. Hamilton Farms already provides almost all of the fresh vegetables for their restaurants on site or in their new green house.
Additionally, Chouteau Avenue Partners and other related partners are working with SLDC and MoKAN to involve minority, woman and disadvantaged owned businesses in the overall development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.