ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After locating several cracks on the bridge deck over Interstate 44, MoDOT announces construction will continue by the end of March.
In November, the agency suspended construction on the westbound side of the bridge near Shrewsbury amid concerns about cracking. In a press release, MoDOT said the bridge was safe but wanted to assess the concern promptly.
A report received by the department determined that the bridge was not able to "handle thermal expansion forces".
The bridge was placed in the fall of 2017 but the cracking got worse as temperatures warmed up through the spring and summer of 2018.
"After we and the contractor were able to review the report and the supporting data, we were able to determine an updated schedule for the project." said MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair.
MoDOT's contractor are working on a design to address the problems on the bridge, which should be completed and reviewed by the end of March.
Repairs on the westbound bridge will be begin after crews finalize the work on the eastbound side by mid-summer.
The entire project is expected to be complete by December 2019.
