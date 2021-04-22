ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Take a look upwards in St. Louis and in nearly every neighborhood, you’ll see new construction.
“Construction is booming,” said RJ Catzion with the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. To keep up with the demand, the carpenter’s union is ramping up their training program.
They currently have more than 1,700 students across the region, students like Jeff Flauka. “I love building things with my hands and there’s always going to be a need for people to build things,” Flauka said, who started the program 14 months ago.
“It is very difficult to find enough skilled workers to perform all the work we have available,” said Bill Lowery, Project Executive with PARIC.
For Brinkmann Constructors, they rely heavily on finding people when they are young and training them to remain with the company. “Not nearly as many people are going into the trades as they used to,” said Brian Satterthwaite, the president of Brinkmann Constructors.
Right now they are getting ready to start on 300 S. Broadway, an $11.6 million renovation of 300 S. Broadway across from Busch Stadium in Downtown. The plan is to convert the building formerly occupied by St. Louis Community College into new apartments. It’s one of dozens of exciting projects around St. Louis
In 2020 there were over $1 billion dollars in new development permits issued in the city alone last year. “We can change the perception of the City of St. Louis outside of the city so other people can come to realize what a great place St. Louis is,” said Satterthwaite.
With more and more development, there’s more and more job openings. Last year despite the pandemic, there were an average of 707 job postings per month in construction.
Catzion says they’re working to train the next group of skilled workers to fill those jobs through their Career Connections program.
To learn more about the Career Connections Program, visit carpdc.org or call 314-269-5663.
