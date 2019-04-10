ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday, construction crews marked a milestone for Phase 2 of Ballpark Village.
During the 11 a.m. “Topping Out ceremony” the announcement was made that the new office building would be called The PWC Pennant Building. The PWC in the name stands for Pricewaterhouse Coopers accounting firm, which will be one of the tenants to call the building home. In addition, ButcherJoseph & Co. will be moving to the office space once it is complete.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III were in attendance when the beam was raised.
