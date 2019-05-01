ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) – Poplar Street Bridge drivers should be prepared for construction that could hamper their drive across the Mississippi River this weekend.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 3, IDOT will close the right lane of I-55/64 eastbound just east of the Poplar Street Bridge to repair the driving surface. The closure will be weather permitting and should be complete by 3 p.m. the same day.
Then, starting at 7 p.m., MoDOT will close the ramp from northbound I-55 and eastbound I-44 to eastbound I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge to make needed repairs. MoDOT said they will also close the ramp from Marion to northbound I-55/eastbound I-44. Both ramps should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Also, one lane on eastbound I-64 after the ramp to 6th Street will close around 1 a.m. Saturday. Both the ramp to 6th Street and the ramp from 6th Street to eastbound I-64 are scheduled to remain open, although 6th Street traffic heading eastbound will need to merge into the interstate traffic after the exit. In addition, MoDOT said two eastbound lanes will be closed to allow crews to seal the driving surface and repaint lanes at the ramp.
Lastly, MoDOT said they will be removing and repainting stripes on westbound I-64 across the bridge starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. Drivers heading into St. Louis may encounter lane closures or lane shifts.
According to MoDOT, all lanes and re-striping should be complete by Sunday afternoon.
