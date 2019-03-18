SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Construction on a stretch of I-44 in South City is set to begin Monday.
Crews will be starting year two of repairing and replacing bridges. The stretch of I-44 is from Grand to Kingshighway, and three other bridges will see significant repairs.
Starting at 9 a.m. March 18, crews will close one lane on eastbound I-44. Between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. crews will close an additional lane.
Then, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23, crews will close the Vandeventer ramp to I-44 westbound and the Grand ramp to I-44 westbound. The Vandeventer ramp will be closed for the remainder of the year while the Grand ramp will reopen in three months.
Drivers should expect periodic lane and ramp closures while crews are working. Once the bridge repairs are done, crews will be repaving the entire stretch of interstate, which is planned for spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.