NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A roadblock has emerged in Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s plan to repair aging bridges.
How the plan is paid for was the topic of seven-hour filibuster in the Missouri State Senate that lasted until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.
MoDOT lists page after page of deteriorating bridges with additional weight restrictions that are spread across the state.
Parson has proposed using bonds to repair dangerous bridges, a move that some lawmakers oppose. State Senator Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis said using bonds amounts to putting the payment on a credit card.
Several drivers who use the I-270 at North Florissant Bridge say it is a glaring example of a bridge that needs repairs.
“It scares me half to death, don't know when the day it comes apart and somebody's under it,” said Rosita Lewis who drives over bridge on her way to work.
She told News 4 she would not mind paying a higher gas tax to fund repairs but says she understands why someone on a limited budget would be opposed.
“I understand that because I don’t make tons of money either but it’s the sacrifice we make for the future of others and for us right now,” said Lewis
Missouri has the seventh largest system of roads but ranks 46th in funding. MoDOT says it has to prioritize the work. Until lawmakers figure out a way to pay for the upkeep and repair, the problem is going to get worse.
