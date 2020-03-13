ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local restoration company said it is getting a lot of calls from schools and businesses asking to disinfect facilities as coronavirus concerns grow.
Mike Burns owns Alliance Certified Restoration Company which focuses on restoration and construction. The full-service company specializes in asbestos, fire, lead, disinfecting, mold and other things.
“With what is going on out here in the world today, as far as this new virus that is going on,” said Burns, “people want to feel safe.”
News 4 followed Burns and his crews fogging a gym in North County. Burns has been in the business for 30 years and said the fog is produced from a chemical called Shockwave.
The chemical is a cleaner and hospital-grade disinfectant that destroys harmful organisms, bacteria and germs.
“We get calls all the time. We have contracts with four different school districts, so they are concerned. Has anyone been sick there? No. Not the school districts I’ve worked in,” said Burns. “They ask the question ‘how can they get ahead of this?’”
What the fog does is get into small and remote spaces where individuals can't physically wipe. He said it should not take the place of business owners doing daily cleaning routines like wiping down door knobs and services.
“We offer two services. We can come in and do like a fog like you saw earlier, or we can come in and do a full cleaning where we’ll wipe all the flat services, horizontal surfaces as well as clean all the contents and then we’ll do a fog,” said Burns.
Alliance has sterilized commercial and residential spaces including gyms, schools, barbershops and doctor’s offices.
