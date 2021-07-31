WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS/ KMOV) -- Congresswomen Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley slept outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday night in protest of the end of the eviction moratorium. The moratorium, which was enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is set to expire Saturday night, at midnight.
"Many of my Democratic colleagues chose to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes," she tweeted.
After staying the night outside the Capitol, Bush tweeted on Saturday morning and urged President Biden to extend the moratorium, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reconvene the House for a vote and Senator Chuck Schumer to extend the moratorium in the Senate.
"It's not OK to just sit back and allow 7 million people, possibly upwards of 7 million people to be at risk for eviction in a little more than 24 hours," she told CBS News affiliate WUSA at the Capitol overnight. "We can't just sit back and allow that. As a sitting member of Congress, it's our duty— it's my duty, to make sure that I'm representing everyone in my district.
Bush stressed, "And for me, that means doing all I can for everyone in St. Louis, MO but starting with those who have the very least. So I can not sit back and allow people to end back up on the streets."
Good morning. The eviction moratorium expires tonight at midnight.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021
We could have extended it yesterday, but some Democrats went on vacation instead.
We slept at the Capitol last night to ask them to come back and do their jobs.
Today’s their last chance. We’re still here. pic.twitter.com/vnwIrAokll
Around 1 p.m., U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren stood in solidarity with the St. Louis native as she continues to call for the eviction moratorium to extended.
We’ve been outside of the Capitol since last night demanding that our Democratic-controlled government take action to save millions from eviction. We have until midnight.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021
Thank you, @ewarren, for supporting our push on the Senate floor and joining us outside. Let’s keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/8BYZgBIvH3
