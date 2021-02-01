ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sabrina Davis works with the organization WalkNFaith and knows first hand the challenges of reaching the underserved communities across St. Louis.

“We’re confused on where we need to go, where the next vaccine rollout will be held, what you need to actually do to be enrolled,” said Davis. “There’s communities of color that don’t have access to internet.”

Her big question is where is the leadership to help ensure accessibility and equity when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

One leader, Congresswoman Cori Bush, is stepping up and addressing the issue with the community. On Monday night, Bush hosted a virtual town hall and panel featuring some of the regions top health experts.

“It is no secret that this pandemic has disproportionally devastated Black and Brown communities,” Bush said during the town hall.

She said she has had conversations with Governor Mike Parson about Missouri’s slow rollout and near last place status when it comes to vaccinating the population. Currently, Idaho has dropped below Missouri to last place. 5.8 percent of the state has been vaccinated, according to the latest data.

“I am leading a letter to the Biden administration this week urging them to prioritize communities of color in their distribution plans,” said Bush. “Now, I am confident the federal government will do its job. But as resources come in, we need to ensure that the state is directing those resources to St. Louis. I have spoken to the Governor and will continue to do so to ensure that our community has access to not just the vaccine, but to relief.

Davis is encouraged by her Congresswoman’s efforts to help with the rollout as well as help build trust in the vaccine amongst a community where there is often distrust. Bush says she plans to get the vaccine when she is able.

“I hear my neighbors and my friends loud and clear that we don’t want to be guinea pigs. I understand. Racism is present in every part of our society, including health care. As a nurse, and as someone who survived COVID-19, I know that,” she said.

Davis says it will take more to ensure everyone across St. Louis has access to the vaccine. She has applied to be a vaccinator and hopes to utilize their mobile unit to bring vaccines to those who struggle with transportation. She is awaiting approval from the state. But supply remains a concern across the region. Right now Missouri expected to get around 76,000 doses of the vaccine each week, divided across the state.