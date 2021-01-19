ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri’s freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush, is making new headlines.
Congresswoman Bush has been in office less than a month, but she's no stranger to national headlines.
The Democratic congresswoman is featured on Teen Vogue’s January issue's cover. Read the full column here.
Bush said the jacket she wore for the photoshoot featured names of those who lost their lives to police violence in St. Louis.
St. Louis is at the heart of everything we do — so we made sure to have as many people as possible from the Lou involved:📝: @dereckapurnell📸: @joefocus💇🏾♀️: Carmeon MyersAnd this jacket with the names of those we've lost to police violence in STL, made by Damika Bryant: https://t.co/spCs3txQrh pic.twitter.com/Y6Lj9gH25c— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 19, 2021
She is also featured in the latest edition of InStyle Magazine, as one of the "50 Women Making the World a Better Place in 2021".
