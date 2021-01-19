Cori Bush featured on January issue of Teen Vogue

Democratic Congressman Cori Bush is featured on the cover of Teen Vogue's January issue.

 Teen Vogue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri’s freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush, is making new headlines.

Congresswoman Bush has been in office less than a month, but she's no stranger to national headlines.

The Democratic congresswoman is featured on Teen Vogue’s January issue's cover. Read the full column here.

Bush said the jacket she wore for the photoshoot featured names of those who lost their lives to police violence in St. Louis.

She is also featured in the latest edition of InStyle Magazine, as one of the "50 Women Making the World a Better Place in 2021".

