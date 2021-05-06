ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is working to shine a light on the increased risk of death for Black mothers before, during and after pregnancy.
Black mothers are three to four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than white mothers.
Congresswoman Bush shared her own story of childbirth ahead of a Black maternal health hearing.
"Will you hear me now? Because my story of doctors not believing my pain nearly led to the loss of my two babies. My story is not new, it's one that i've lived with for 21 years, it's one that I’ve told countless times, but nobody heard me, nobody listened to me, nobody believed me,” said Bush.
Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged the crisis dedicating April 11-7 as Black Maternal Health Week.
