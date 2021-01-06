ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush on Wednesday called for the expulsion of members of Congress who incited violence at the Capitol.
Bush's office released a statement, saying the Congresswoman was sheltering in place amid violent protests inside the Capitol.
“The Republican members of Congress who have incited today’s domestic terror attack at the United States Capitol must be held accountable for violating their Oath of Office," she said. "I am prepared to do whatever it takes to defend our democracy. That’s why, as my first legislative action, I will be introducing a resolution to call for their expulsion from the House of Representatives under the Fourteenth Amendment. No person should be serving in Congress who is actively working to undermine the rights and freedoms of the American people as afforded to us by the Constitution.”
