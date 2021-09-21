ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Cori Bush and Senator Elizabeth Warren have introduced the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021.
The act comes after the federal eviction moratorium lapsed on August 26, 2021. Bush and Warren are urging Congress to immediately enact the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 or else “the eviction crisis will continue to wreak havoc on our communities.”
The Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would amend section 361 of the Public Health Service Act by clarifying the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has permanent authorities to implement a residential eviction moratorium to address public health crises. The act would also direct the department to implement a national residential eviction moratorium in response to COVID-19 that must be automatic, apply to all residential eviction filings, allow for necessary exceptions to protect health and safety, and remain in effect for at least 60 days after a public health emergency concludes.
“Housing is a human right, not a bargaining chip to let fall between bureaucratic cracks,” said Congresswoman Bush. “Nearly 40 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 670,000 people have died of this virus, and countless are living permanently disabled from its aftereffects. As the Delta variant continues to force individuals to quarantine, close schools, and stifle businesses, we must do all we can to save lives. That starts with keeping every person safely housed. The Keeping Renters Safe of 2021 will save lives and give us more time: time for renters to receive financial assistance, time for the economy to fully recover, and time for the pandemic to finally come to an end. I’m humbled to introduce this critical, actionable legislation with Senator Warren and so many of my colleagues.”
A full text of the bill can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.