ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush will partner with four local libraries to assist people in navigating federal agencies, immigration casework and other issues that impact the community. Bush's constituent services team will run the partnership called Neighborhood Service Centers.
"Constituent service is about meeting our neighbors where they are," Bush said in a media release. "As we work to do the most for everyone in Missouri's first district beginning with those who have the least, we have to make our constituent services program as accessible as possible."
The Neighborhood Service Centers will run twice weekly at the Walnut Park Library, Carpenter Library, St. Louis County Library-Lewis and Clark Branch and the Rock Road Library in St. Ann.
The program at Walnut Park will run from 12 to 5 p.m. and at Carpenter Library, St. Louis County Library and Rock Road Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
and Carpenter Library will be every Monday and Wednesday. The program at St. Louis County Library and Rock Road Library will be every Tuesday and Thursday.
"Our mission is to connect people with resources, provide information and enrich our neighborhoods," Waller McGuire, CEO of the St. Louis Public Library, said in a media release.
