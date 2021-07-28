Congresswoman Cori Bush will introduce the 'Unhoused Bill of Rights' Wednesday. The move is a federal resolution calling on congress to take significant steps to end homelessness by the 2025.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Cori Bush plans to introduce the “Unhoused Bill of Rights” Wednesday.

The federal resolution calls on congress to take significant steps to end homelessness by 2025. It instructs the federal government to declare the crisis a life-threatening public health emergency.

The resolution seeks to protect civil and human rights and renews calls for guaranteed housing, comprehensive healthcare and living wages.

