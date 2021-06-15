ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There’s a new push to decriminalize drugs nationwide by Congresswoman Cori Bush. She unveiled legislation Tuesday that would treat illicit drug use with health-centered approaches, instead of resorting to handcuffs.
"St. Louis continues to suffer as a result of substance use disorders and not simply because we lack adequate resources, it’s not that simple. But people fear being criminalized, stigmatized and locked up for substance use,” explained Bush.
In addition to decriminalization, the Drug Policy Reform Act would erase existing records providing opportunities for resentencing in federal drug convictions. A court could waive the fine if the person is unable to pay.
