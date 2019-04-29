COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP and KMOV.com) — Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana spoke at a congressional prayer breakfast in Collinsville Monday.
Scalise was injured in June 2017 when he was shot while practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Washington. Scalise spoke about 20 miles from where gunman James Hodgkinson last lived in Belleville. Hodgkinson later died.
Scalise said he tried to crawl to safety after he was shot. When his legs gave out, he said he turned to prayer.
Scalise goes to physical therapy twice a week in the hopes of being able to walk without crutches by the end of the year. He says he's focusing his "energy on getting better and not dwelling on the past."
Scalise came to the breakfast at the request of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville. The two are roommates in Washington.
Scalise said he is thankful for those who prayed for him after he was shot.
