ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With less than two weeks before the November general election, confusion among some voters continues to mount in the face of mail-in and absentee voting.
Earlier this year, Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave registered voters the greenlight to vote by mail because of concerns over coronavirus. Deadlines and concerns over on-time delivery of the nation's ballots remain concerns for voters.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know if you plan to vote before Election Day:
In Missouri, mail-in ballots must be notarized and received by 7 p.m. on election day. Mail-in ballots must be returned via USPS. As a result, the postal service is encouraging mail-in voters to get their ballots in the mail no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, giving postal workers at least a week to transport ballots on time.
If you completed a mail-in ballot, but no longer feel comfortable putting it in the mail, or if you forget to mail it in time, there is another option.
Voters can bring their mail-in ballots to the polls on Election Day, surrender their ballot and vote in-person.
The rules and deadlines for absentee ballots differ.
Absentee ballots can be requested in person up until Nov. 2. If mailing in an absentee ballot, it must be received by 7 p.m. on election night.
Absentee ballots must be notarized, unless the person voting has been diagnosed with COVID 19 this year or is considered high-risk.
Additionally, if you requested an absentee ballot by mail, you can hand that ballot in early at a polling location.
Deadlines have passed to request mail-in or absentee ballots by mail. Applications can still be picked up in-person, but elections officials encourage people to be mindful of mailing deadlines and recommendations put forward by the United States Postal Service.
As for voters who plan to vote in-person on election day, officials say late morning may be the best time to avoid long lines.
"I think the lines will be long," said Gary Stoff with the St. Louis City Board of Elections. "I don't know if they'll be longer than they were four years ago in terms of number of people, but because of social distancing those lines will be spread out and may very well be out the door."
