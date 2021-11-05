ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A major St. Louis natural gas provider is issuing a warning that potential disruption and outages could be in the future this winter.
The company Spire sent out emails to customers Thursday and Friday letting them know that these disruptions could start to occur after December 13, if the STL Pipeline cannot continue to operate.
It’s an announcement that caused a frenzy online on Friday.
“It’s just overall alarming and scary,” Dawn Chapman said, a Spire customer.
Chapman is also on the St. Louis County's Commission on Disabilities. She says since spire notified customers about possible service issues, she has been getting calls from concerned neighbors and elderly residents in the St. Louis County community.
“I mean they’re terrified they’re going to freeze to death,” Chapman said. “You don’t catch everybody off guard with an email, and then not tell anybody what to do about it.”
Back in 2019, Spire opened a 65 mile-long pipeline running from north St. Louis to Scott County, Illinois. This was made possible with approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which issued the certificate for Spire to operate the STL Pipeline.
“The contract built in the assumption that the service of this pipeline would be needed every hour of every day for [the] next 20 years,” said Michael Wysession, professor of geophysics at Washington University.
“This is a fairly large assumption, especially given that there is a neighboring unaffiliated pipeline that could be used, and we’re also actively seeing a shift toward renewable energy sources with the massive wind-power resources that are coming online in western Missouri.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals voted to shut down the pipeline in June 2021 following a lawsuit issued by the Environmental Defense Fund against FERC. They claimed FERC did not go through the procedure to evaluate whether there was a need for a new pipeline or that it would lead to cost savings for the consumer.
“There needs to be a demonstrated market need for them that outweighs their environmental health impacts,” Wysession said.
Spire objected the circuit courts decision. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court refused Spire STL Pipeline’s request to keep operating through the winter months; however, the pipeline has continued to operate under a temporary certificate issued by FERC. That is set to expire next month unless an extension is granted.
St. Louis City and County leaders tell News 4 they have expressed their concerns to FERC about extending the pipeline's certificate.
A St. Louis County spokesperson sent this statement:
We have expressed our concerns to FERC and are hopeful the commission will do the right thing. We have been working with regional partners to prepare for what could happen and mitigate risks. Our emergency management team is preparing and is in discussions with Spire about the impact an interruption of service could have on St. Louis County residents. We want assurances that residents will be safe this winter.
Spire spokesperson Jason Merrill spoke with News 4 about the email sent to customers, saying they do believe the STL Pipeline’s certificate will be extended, but they also wanted to be transparent with the public about what was happening.
“We feel that this will get extended through the winter and people will have the natural gas they need, but the situation we’re in right now is that they’re no guarantees on that,” Merrill said. “And we’re only a few weeks away from December 13, and this isn’t a message you tell folks on December 13. So, we want to make sure we’re transparent with customers. We don’t want to alarm them, but we want them to know we’re doing everything we can to resolve this.”
State leaders have also raised concerns about the pipeline’s future following Spire’s email to customers.
Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, sent the following statement:
It is frightening to think that many homes, schools, businesses, and hospitals may not have the resources to provide sufficient heating this winter. Decisions made at the federal level to stop pipelines must be revisited and repealed. Every state legislator, member of Congress, and everyone in the Biden administration must take action now to ensure our citizens are not stranded without these resources in the most frigid parts of winter.
Professor Wysession says Spire’s claims that residents could be without natural gas services if the pipeline cannot continue to operate does not hold up.
“We have lots of other pipelines,” Wysession said. “St. Louis has gotten gas for decades without this new pipeline. So, that’s not putting our home or heating at any risk.”
“Spire in response has claimed that this will put consumers at risk this winter, however, this doesn’t make sense to me,” Wysesssion continued. “The pipeline will be allowed to continue during the winter when the gas demands are highest, that isn’t in question. It’s just that the case still needs to be made that the pipeline evaluation is needed.”
Dustin Smith, an associate professor of Corporate Social Responsibility at Webster University, sees Spire's email as the company’s opportunity to generate buzz over keeping the pipeline after it has failed through the courts.
“Kind of strikes me as a little bit of fear-mongering. I mean what better way to influence your environment than getting people riled up,” Smith said. “It’s a tactic that corporations can use and in a lot of ways it can be pretty effective, and so that’s kind of what I see here. They want to get people emailing their congressmen and women and putting pressure on the government, kind of through a different channel than what they have already.”
Merrill argues this is not the case.
“We want [the public] to know we’re doing everything we can to resolve this, but we want to be transparent with them and let them know that this possibly does exist,” Merrill said.
Residents like Chapman say they believe the way they received information about potential disruptions this winter was far more confusing and disruptive than it needed to be.
“If they really wanted to get ahead of it, they should’ve done a joint press conference with the county, the mayor, and the county executive, make sure they were on the same page,” Chapman said. “You don’t catch everybody off guard with an email, and then not tell anybody what to do about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.