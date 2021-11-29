ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Right now, local health departments across Missouri still have the authority to implement mask mandates and quarantine regulations. However, this is soon changing after a ruling made by a Cole County judge last week.

Now, municipalities are left figuring out how to follow the new ruling, which means quarantines and masking could be a thing of the past.

Missouri court rules against county health orders A Cole County judge has ruled that local health departments across Missouri cannot issue orders and must be lifted.

"It's at the two consenting adults or consenting persons discretion whether they want to wear one or not," Jeremy Lawton said.

Lawton's a Franklin County resident who said he believes masking and other health orders should be left up to choice. Masking, quarantines and the coronavirus itself have been amongst the most controversial and argued topics our country has seen since March 2020. Other Franklin County residents said they still want the local government to mandate health orders.

"You'd like to think everyone would want to do the right thing and protect each other, but that's obviously not the case," Andrea Roemer said.

Now, new litigation, with a ruling, is setting the precedent for the entire state. In the Robinson v. Mo DHSS ruling last week, Circuit Judge Daniel Green made a decision that changes local control across Missouri. Specifically, Green ruled several Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' regulations null and void. Ruling on regulations pertaining to local governments and health departments mandating and enforcing things like mask mandates and quarantines.

"Every person should make their own decision not just listen to the CDC or the government," Lawton, who's in favor of the ruling, said.

While Roemer, who's against the ruling, said this is not the precedent she expected to be set.

"I think it boils down to like caring about people, and I see a lot of lack of that because people feel their rights are infringed upon," Roemer explained.

This new ruling is leaving local leaders confused. Some parts of Missouri adopting the ruling right away, like leaders in Franklin County. They sent out the below press release Monday afternoon:

There's also local leaders like St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is continuing to question the validity of this ruling.

"How a judge can do that will be for the lawyers and the bar to figure out, but we know it is a dangerous ruling. We know it undermines our strong COVID policies, and we are starting to understand how it may impact our other health policies," Page said.

The state's top attorney, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, said his office plans to implement this ruling across the entire state.

"The ruling from Cole County is significant, and what that ruling says is that these local bureaucrats, health bureaucrats, have no authority to issue these kinds of orders. So, the judge has made a sound ruling, and we will be enforcing that ruling across the state," Schmitt said.

Schmitt and Page still in litigation. They're heading back into the courtroom Tuesday over St. Louis County's mask mandate.