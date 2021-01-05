ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 viewers have been trying to get answers about why the IRS says their $600 stimulus payments have been deposited but the money isn't in their accounts.
"I really thought they probably put it in somebody else's account," said Lynette Kazban.
The latest $900 billion coronavirus relief package included $600 stimulus payments to individuals.
However, when some used the IRS online tool, "Get My Payment," it showed that their money had been deposited but gave an account number they weren't familiar with.
"I need it, I got a car payment coming out," said Lisa Diehl.
Like many others, Lisa Diehl saw a strange account number on the IRS website showing where her money had been deposited.
As it turns out all those who contacted News 4 with this issue, had been customers of H&R Block for their tax preparation in 2019.
In an email H&R Block said, "H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring."
The unknown account numbers that people were seeing was actually their account number with H&R Block from 2019. It appears that the IRS sent some stimulus payments to tax preparers instead of the tax payers
H&R Block said when it discovered what had happened, the company immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments into customers' accounts.
Lisa Diehl said when she reached someone with the company by phone, she was told to expect her money to show up in her account the following day.
Anyone with questions can call 1-800-HRBLOCK.
