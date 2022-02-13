As states, cities and school districts begin to roll back the final mandates around the pandemic questions and frustrations remain.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the family owned bar Who Dat’s saw fans returning to watch the game. Last year it was empty as restrictions kept capacity low. At the end of this month Illinois plans to end their mask mandate.
“It’s nice to go back to normalcy,” said Madison Salvage, an employee at Who Dat’s.
For so many small businesses, the pandemic and restrictions have caused incredible stress. But for others, that stress remains.
“It’s scary, it’s a lot of anxiety around being a parent and a teacher right now,” said Stephanie Biondi.
She is a teacher in Collinsville School District and her daughter, Lela, is in kindergarten.
“She’s a pretty normal six year old except the big thing is she has leukemia,” said Biondi.
Illinois’ ending of their mask mandate does not include schools. Districts are each making their own individual decision. Collinsville will meet Monday to discuss masks. Biondi plans to be there to voice why she believes mask should stay.
“Our hope is that is the CDC director is saying on Feb. 8 that we’re not there yet, that we default to the CDC,” she said.
For so many the confusion is high, elected leaders are saying one thing, the CDC another, all while our TV screens are filled with images of a nearly maskless Super Bowl game.
“From a practical standpoint I get it, I think everybody is very anxious to not have any more mandates, but from the health care perspective, I think we’d like to see less transmission in the community, less hospitalization, less deaths because it’s not as low as it can get,” said Dr. Farrin Manian with Mercy Hospital system.
Cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since last month, but they are not as low as last summer.
“As tired as we all are we need to see those things happen,” said Biondi.
Collinsville School District will meet Monday night at 5:00pm at Collinsville High School.
Meanwhile in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, mask mandates remain. Both say the data does not support removing the mandates at this time.
