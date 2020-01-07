ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the second day of the murder trial for 41-year old Antonio Muldrew, the prosecution played video from the questioning of Muldrew by two detectives. On the video the defendant can be heard admitting to shooting an employee at a convenience store along Chippewa in July 2014.
A detective is heard asking, “Did you shoot him?”
Muldrew can be heard on the video responding, “Yeah.”
During the recorded interview, Muldrew admitted shooting 32-year old store clerk Abdulrauf Kadir twice. Muldrew told detectives he robbed the store because he owed his brother $290. During the interview detectives asked Muldrew why he decided to shoot Kadir two additional times and to shoot him in the head.
On the video, Muldrew responded by saying, “Because he was going to die anyway and I wanted to make sure he was dead.”
Muldrew is charged with first degree murder, first degree assault, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
In other testimony, Hossein Mohammed told the jury that Kadir was his cousin and had been a refugee from Ethiopia who fled the country because of a civil war. Mohammed said Kadir was earning money to bring his wife and two children to the U.S.
Detective Michael Betz was one of the two detectives who investigated the crime. During testimony he said he watched surveillance video of the robbery and shooting and a short time later saw someone outside the store in a crowd, matching the description of the assailant on the video. He said he had the man arrested and that man turned out to be Muldrew.
During the arrest, Muldrew was searched and Betz said a large amount of cash was found in one of his pockets.
Because of a conflict, the Missouri Attorney General’s office was called in to prosecute the case. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is participating in the prosecution team, the first time he’s done that since becoming attorney general.
