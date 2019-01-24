ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Condolences are starting to pour in for an off-duty St. Louis police officer who was accidentally shot and killed in south St. Louis overnight.

The 24-year-old officer was off-duty when she went reportedly to the home of an on-duty officer and met with him and another officer who was also on duty at the time. According to police, sometime while the three were gathered, the female off-duty officer was shot and taken to the hospital by the two other officers. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After the fatal shooting, the St. Louis Police Department asked for “thoughts and prayers” as they mourn the loss of the officer. In a tweet, the department asked that the public “keep the officer’s family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers.”

We are deeply saddened to announce that the officer transported to the hospital has succumbed to her injuries. We ask that you keep the officer’s family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our officer and friend. pic.twitter.com/NGcU4tpXiU — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 24, 2019

Shortly after, Mayor Lyda Krewson responded, stating, “Terribly sad – blessings to her family, friends and the entire Slmpd community.”

Terribly sad - blessings to her family, friends and the entire Slmpd community. https://t.co/UBiDheAAo5 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 24, 2019

The St. Louis Police Officers Association then released a statement, in which they asked for respect for the privacy of the officer’s family, friends and co-workers as they mourn. Their complete statement is below:

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Police Officers Association lost one our own early this morning in a tragic incident that is still under investigation. We know that the press and the public want to understand what happened. So do we. But for now, we wait; we wonder; and we weep. We ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of this young officer’s family, friends and co-workers as they mourn. The motto of the National Law Enforcement Memorial is, ‘It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.’ That’s what we should focus on right now, how this officer lived. She served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military. That is how she lived, as a hero. And, for now, that is all anybody needs to know.

The Ethical Society of Police tweeted that they are sending their prayers and thoughts to the family of the officer killed.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends of the SLMPD officer we lost this morning.Rest in peace. — Ethical Society of Police (@ESOP_STL) January 24, 2019

The City of St. Louis EM also sent condolences to the police department and officer's family.