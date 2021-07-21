SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three employees were rescued from a sewer tunnel at a Shrewsbury project site Wednesday morning.
Asst. Kirkwood Fire Chief Brian Zaitz said the Shrewsbury Fire Department received a call around 9:35 a.m. for a report of a person trapped on Carr Lane. Sean Hadley with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) told News 4 a crane was lowering concrete into a sewer tunnel and trapped three of the seven contracted employees who were inside.
"These contractors are very well trained. They prepare for these safety issues, this is something we don't see happen, we don't like to see it happening," said Hadley.
Zaitz described the tunnel as a "large concrete tube that's used for MSD's flood control." Less than an hour after the incident was first reported, all three people were rescued from the tunnel. One of the people rescued was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
MSD said the contractors were working on a sewage project.
