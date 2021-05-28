Kansas City cracks down on sideshows, street racing with new regulation We've shown you video numerous times of large crowds gathered on city streets to watch drivers do donuts and other stunts.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The concrete barricades blocking parking spots around Kiener Plaza and narrowing streets around Downtown will remain in place until the city and the police department can come up with a more permanent solution.

For tourists in town for Memorial Day weekend or locals who haven’t visited Downtown in a while, the barriers can be a bit shocking. “It’s difficult to park really,” said Jessica and Jared Hightower who are visiting from Kansas City.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the barricades have helped cut back on drag racing, cruising and other dangerous behavior since they were installed in the summer of 2020.

“These parking spots were a party zone for cruisers, even [police’s] best attempts to keep people from congregating there, they would just come back,” said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones.

He said for now, the barricades will remain in place. That’s good news for some downtown residents.

“I think that’s the right move. I know they’re not really visually appealing but it's safety right now, safety first,” said Dan Pistor who’s lived in Downtown for 15 years.

The city is looking for a more long-term solution. So after 12 months of being installed, what's the long-term solution?

Dunne with the mayor's office said that’s still being figured out. The mayor announced a new effort to curb crime and street racing in downtown which includes a Summer Cruising Detail which will patrol downtown streets and a Summer Violence Detail which will concentrate in Downtown as well as parts of North and South City where calls have been most frequent. They plan to meet with Downtown residents next week to discuss the future of the barricades.

Alderman Jack Coatar who represents parts of Downtown said the barricades are needed. He said discussions have taken place between the Street Department as well as the police department about a more permanent solution for the barricades that are used to narrow the streets. He said gates or bollards have been part of the discussion, something more permanent that would accomplish the same task. He said those are taking priority over the barriers blocking parking at Kiener Plaza.

Kiener Plaza underwent a $23.7 million renovation which include private funding and tax dollars.

News4 reached out to Great Rivers Greenway who was one of the partner of the renovations. They said conversations have been had with the city about the barricades and that more discussions can take place in terms of beautification and making the barriers more visually appealing.

As for parking, while several dozen spots are blocked, Great Rivers Greenway said there is ample parking at garages and lots around Downtown for visitors to enjoy the attractions.