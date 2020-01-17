ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The concerts included in the 2020 Country Megaticket have been announced!
The nine concerts included this year are Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Chris Young and Tim McGraw.
Prices for the Megaticket start at $209 for lawn seats and go as high as $1,249 for Platinum seats.
The 2020 Country Megaticket for the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre shows goes on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Megaticket.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at The Club Fitness Box Office at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. If the Megaticket is purchased at the box office, there will be no service fees during the first week of sales, which ends at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
