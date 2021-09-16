Laclede's Landing will host concerts highlighting some of the music history on the landing. The concerts run from Sept. 16 until Oct. 10.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new concert series that aims to revitalize Laclede’s Landing will kick off Thursday night.

Jamo Presents is partnering with local vendors for ‘The Lot on the Landing’ concert series. The concerts will take place on a site next to the former Mississippi Nights venue through Oct. 10.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.