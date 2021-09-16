ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new concert series that aims to revitalize Laclede’s Landing will kick off Thursday night.
Jamo Presents is partnering with local vendors for ‘The Lot on the Landing’ concert series. The concerts will take place on a site next to the former Mississippi Nights venue through Oct. 10.
