MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The concert lineup for Saint Louis Music Park's inaugural season has been released!
The concert lineup features more than two dozen shows starting Tuesday, August 3. The 4,500-seat venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights and will transition from a skating rink to concert venue for the summer season.
Prior to kicking off the season, the venue will host an exclusive first look event with The Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band, on July 16. Tickets for the concert are $10 each.
The complete 2021 concert lineup for the first season is below:
- Aug. 3: Blackberry Smoke w/The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers
- Aug. 4: Jason Mraz w/Southern Avenue
- Aug. 5: Brothers Osborne w/Travis Denning and Tenille Townes
- Aug. 7: Lindsey Stirling w/Kiesza
- Aug. 13: Wilco + Sleater-Kinney and special guest NNAMDI
- Aug. 14: The Urge w/Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield
- Aug. 21: Counting Crows w/Sean Barna and Matt Sucich
- Aug. 27: Rise Against w/Descendents and The Mezingers
- Aug. 28: Trippie Redd w/Iann Dior and SoFaygo
- Aug. 31: Louis the Child w/Jai Wolf
- Sept. 3: Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes w/Thick
- Sept. 5: Quinn XCII w/Chelsea Cutler
- Sept. 7: Needtobreathe w/Switchfoot and The New Respects
- Sept. 8: Coheed and Cambria & The Used w/Meet Me At The Altar
- Sept. 12: 3 Doors Down w/Chayce Beckham
- Sept. 14: Primus w/The Sword
- Sept. 15: 311 w/Iration and Iya Terra
- Sept. 16: Faith No More w/F*cked Up
- Sept. 17: Rod Wave
- Sept. 23: Brett Eldredge w/Morgan Evans
- Sept. 25: Judas Priest w/Sabaton
- Sept. 28: Machine Gun Kelly w/jxdn and carolesdaughter
- Oct. 2: Alice Cooper w/Ace Frehley
- Oct. 9: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/Margo Price
