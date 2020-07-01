ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Amalgamated Transit Union is blaming business decisions made by Metro Transit for a number of metro drivers contracting the novel coronavirus.
“If Metro won’t keep us safe, we keep each other safe,” Union Vice President Catina Wilson said. "We want to live past this coronavirus."
In March, Metro Transit implemented rear boarding, making passengers board buses from the back and provided free fares. Metro Transit says they did this to minimize person-to-person contact.
On June 1st, Metro Transit leaders decided to go back to normal operations, a decision Wilson says has led to several bus drivers contracting COVID-19.
“Being face-to-face with over 100 people a day, it’s not a place I would want to be,” Wilson said.
Numbers from Bi- State Development, the entity that manages Metro Transit, says that of its 925 bus drivers, 31 drivers and 17 Bi-State employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bi-State says they can’t confirm if the positive cases were a result from passenger contact.
"We live in the communities that are impacted by it, we're picking up the people that are impacted by it, let's change it," Wilson said.
A spokesperson for Bi-State says they made the decision to return to front boarding after making several precautionary changes;
- They’ve eliminated paper fares
- Providing mobile paying options
- Equipped all 400 buses with plexiglass dividers for the drivers
- Closed transit centers to prevent crowds
- Requiring all passengers and drivers to wear a face mask
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.