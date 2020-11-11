ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents in the Wentzville School District are voicing concerns after the school board voted to move all middle and high school students to virtual learning.
The district is calling Wentzville Middle School, where at least seven students and two staff members tested positive, a hot spot.
The move to go all-virtual comes less than a month after the district switched from hybrid learning to in-person learning. The district’s youngest students will remain in-person.
“There were tears and stress, a lot of stress all of a sudden came over us,” said Sarah Sowers, a parent of a disappointed 7th grader in the district. “Lots of tears. Lots of just trying to make it day-by-day.
Since Monday the district says 59 students tested positive, 35 of those cases are middle or high schoolers. Another 11 staff members tested positive this week. School leaders said it's hard to pinpoint how many cases are transmitted during school hours or outside. Although, they say transmission between students and staff has increased steadily in the last few weeks.
Another mother, Christie Murphy, said she initially wanted her kids learning to be in-person five days a week, but now believes switching to all-virtual is best for their well-being.
“She's definitely expressed her concern about so many students missing, teachers missing and it's hard to get into a flow of things when you're constantly switching teachers,” Murphy said. “It's greatly impacting the schools, teachers and transportation systems.”
Cardinal Glennon's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marya Strand says younger kids are more apt to follow rules, like mask wearing and sanitizing. But she admits, there are still many unknowns about transmission.
“The little kids seem to be safer,” Dr. Stand said. “Is that because of air flow through the nasal pharynx or when they’re breathing? Are they less able to produce those aerosol droplets or aerosols that transmit the virus? I don’t think we know those answers,” Dr. Strand said.
School leaders believe moving middle and high schoolers to virtual learning will help with rising case numbers and staff shortages.
