FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - It’s a shift in the retail industry North County residents weren’t expecting.
“I get calls all the time that people are panicked that big box stores are leaving,” said Venus Martz, President of the Greater North County Chamber of Commerce.
Martz says they’ve noticed the number of big box retailers packing up and leaving.
“We really want to shop local and keep businesses here in North County, and that’s hard when there are businesses that decide to leave the area,” said Martz.
Within the last year, there have been nearly 10 retail chains that have closed their doors in Florissant and Hazelwood.
Lowe's and Pier 1 are the more recent companies leaving the area. Both companies say it’s because of under-performing sales.
The chamber says there’s not much they can do to retain larger corporations.
They’re hopeful city and county leaders will step in to entice other retailers to take their place.
News 4 reached out to the economic development office for both Florissant and Hazlewood for comment but have yet to hear back.
