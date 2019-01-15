SPANISH LAKE (KMOV.com) – There is growing concern that an area in and around Spanish Lake is becoming a food desert, or an area where it is hard to afford or buy good, quality fresh food.

Some neighbors say it all stems from Shop ‘n Save closing stores in November. Schnucks bought several locations including three around Spanish Lake. Despite the purchase, the nearby Shop ‘n Save stores sit empty.

“Schnucks is about 20 minutes away and Dierbergs is the same,” said Spanish Lake resident James Wayne.

There are other places in the area to get food.

“Family Dollar, Dollar General, they have food but don’t have fresh vegetables and that’s really a big part of what’s missing, the fresh fruit and vegetables,” said Spanish Lake resident Julie Griffith.

Griffith says its not just an inconvenience for people. There are health issues to consider. Spanish Lake’s population has been shrinking over the years but the poverty rate has increased and people lack transportation. There is Metro bus service but it is limited.

“I’ve been seeing taxis more and more up at Schnucks,” said Griffith.

In the short term, the non-profit St. Louis Metro-Market, which sells fresh produce from a converted city bus, can help but it only operates from April-November. No one is really looking upon that as a long term solution and some see the issue as another slight against North County.

“To me, its like look, the neighborhood is going down again. The people who live here love living here and we don’t want to see this to happen to this area,” said Griffith. “Just say a prayer we could get somebody in here and open up some grocery stores.”

News 4 reached out to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger about what could done but are still waiting to hear back.

Click here to see which parts of the St. Louis area are considered food deserts.