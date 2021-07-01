ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the Delta variant continues to spread, turnout at vaccine clinics held in the St. Louis metro area are still slow. Pastor Reginald Rogers held a clinic, put on by the St. Louis County Department of Health, at his church, The Lite of Jericho Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday. The clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Rogers was hoping for a turnout of at least 100 people. However, as of noon only six people had shown.
"Some of them are hesitant because it’s something new and there’s so many types of propaganda out there,” Rogers said.
The church’s zip code, 63120, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the city. Dr. Fredrick Echols with St. Louis City Health said about 45 percent of the city has initiated at least the first dose of the vaccine, but that’s not enough to keep the Delta variant at bay.
“That remains a concern as we see what’s happening in other parts of the state, particularly the northern part of the state and the southwest part of the state where they’ve been hit hard by the Delta variant,” Echols said.
In Springfield, Missouri COVID hospitalizations are increasing five-fold from what they were a few months ago, according to CoxHealth. The hospital system said it’s now on “divert-status” and has sent some of their patients to St. Louis and Kansas City. CoxHealth released a statement that reads, in part:
“Due to surging hospitalizations at Cox South, we want to prepare our community for the possibility that we may soon begin diverting some COVID-19 patients to other facilities throughout the state.
The health system currently has 79 inpatients with COVID-19, which is a more than five-fold increase from less than a month ago. The hospital is also experiencing an especially high census of more traditional summer and surgical patients.
We are dedicated to caring for all patients in the safest fashion possible. Given that other large cities in Missouri are not surging, their hospitals may have sufficient capacity and be able to help us care for our community in this surge, which is associated with the Delta variant.
Many factors are different today than they were a few months ago. During the last COVID-19 surge, CoxHealth employees were joined by hundreds of traveling nurses and respiratory therapists who were dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, there now is a limited number of those individuals available. This reality is compounded by the fact that COVID-19 patients take a great deal of concentrated attention and specific expertise, requiring more staffing than other units.
We are committed to not scaling back our services, nor compromising our standard of care, which leads us to consider divert status at this time."
